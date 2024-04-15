Graypoint LLC Purchases 261 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,127,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,837,000 after buying an additional 829,784 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,210,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,530,000 after purchasing an additional 681,992 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,239,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999,494 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,540,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,203 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $370,013,000. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OTIS opened at $96.16 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.42. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $73.32 and a 1-year high of $100.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 1.01.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 30.75%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 40.12%.

A number of research firms recently commented on OTIS. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Vertical Research lowered Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Argus upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.29.

In other news, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $3,426,360.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,660,653.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $3,426,360.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,660,653.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total transaction of $1,675,602.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,128,661.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

