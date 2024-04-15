Graypoint LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Graypoint LLC boosted its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Humana in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 60 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 86 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Humana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 92.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humana Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Humana stock opened at $312.59 on Monday. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $299.23 and a twelve month high of $541.21. The stock has a market cap of $37.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $347.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $428.90.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.87). Humana had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The company had revenue of $26.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Humana

In related news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita purchased 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $367.09 per share, with a total value of $200,064.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,358.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on HUM. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $391.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on Humana from $356.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $595.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Humana from $507.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $465.42.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

