Graypoint LLC Raises Stock Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Graypoint LLC grew its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 33.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PCAR. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in PACCAR by 188.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in PACCAR by 61.9% during the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in PACCAR during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in PACCAR during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 74,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $7,578,189.71. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,843,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,675,224.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 74,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $7,578,189.71. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,843,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,675,224.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $212,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at $607,814.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 153,496 shares of company stock valued at $15,834,812. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on PACCAR in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on PACCAR from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on PACCAR from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.39.

View Our Latest Report on PCAR

PACCAR Stock Performance

PCAR opened at $118.16 on Monday. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $68.40 and a 1-year high of $125.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.01. The stock has a market cap of $61.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.92.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.45. PACCAR had a return on equity of 33.17% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. PACCAR’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.31%.

PACCAR Company Profile

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.