Graypoint LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG)

Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,571 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,611 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Topgolf Callaway Brands alerts:

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MODG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 2.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 10.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 87.8% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on MODG. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.64.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE MODG opened at $16.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.78, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.87. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.84 and a twelve month high of $23.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.75.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $897.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Topgolf Callaway Brands

In other Topgolf Callaway Brands news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 2,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total value of $29,994.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,159.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 2,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total value of $29,994.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,159.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $72,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 777,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,319,303.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MODG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.