Graypoint LLC Reduces Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Graypoint LLC trimmed its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,108 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HES. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Hess during the third quarter worth $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hess during the first quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Hess during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Hess during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the second quarter valued at $30,000. 88.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Hess

In related news, CEO John B. Hess sold 73,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.87, for a total value of $10,777,604.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,718 shares in the company, valued at $20,234,794.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO John B. Hess sold 73,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.87, for a total value of $10,777,604.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,718 shares in the company, valued at $20,234,794.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 13,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.08, for a total value of $2,103,184.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,073,417.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,798 shares of company stock worth $22,811,166 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $169.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Hess from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.67.

Hess Stock Performance

HES opened at $153.21 on Monday. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $124.27 and a 52-week high of $167.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $47.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.05 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $149.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.78.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. Hess had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.89%.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Stories

