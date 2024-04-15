Graypoint LLC Sells 1,546 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Graypoint LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 29.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,546 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DUK. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $94.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.74. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.06 and a fifty-two week high of $100.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.14. The company has a market cap of $73.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.46.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DUK shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upgraded Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.00.

In other news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total value of $277,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,697.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

