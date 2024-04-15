Graypoint LLC Sells 560 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Graypoint LLC lessened its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UL. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Unilever by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 672,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,239,000 after buying an additional 227,681 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 3,332,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,582,000 after acquiring an additional 47,256 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Unilever by 3.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 733,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,216,000 after purchasing an additional 74,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 131,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,496,000 after purchasing an additional 14,404 shares during the period. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UL stock opened at $46.76 on Monday. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $46.16 and a 52-week high of $55.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.4582 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

