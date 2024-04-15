Graypoint LLC Takes Position in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Graypoint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in Kellanova by 491.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp increased its stake in Kellanova by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its stake in Kellanova by 205.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Kellanova in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Kellanova by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total transaction of $4,169,302.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,853,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,832,426,460.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 933,600 shares of company stock worth $51,259,308. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $55.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.41 and its 200 day moving average is $54.03. Kellanova has a twelve month low of $47.63 and a twelve month high of $72.30. The company has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.40.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Kellanova Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Kellanova in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Kellanova from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Kellanova in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.27.

About Kellanova

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

