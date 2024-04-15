Greenridge Global Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (NYSE:FSI)

Get Flexible Solutions International alerts:

Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (NYSE:FSI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Greenridge Global cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Flexible Solutions International in a report released on Thursday, April 11th. Greenridge Global analyst W. Gregozeski now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.09. The consensus estimate for Flexible Solutions International’s current full-year earnings is $0.30 per share.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.43 million during the quarter. Flexible Solutions International had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 7.24%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Flexible Solutions International in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Flexible Solutions International

Flexible Solutions International Stock Performance

Shares of FSI opened at $2.11 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.01. The company has a market capitalization of $26.27 million, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.58. Flexible Solutions International has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $3.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Flexible Solutions International during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Flexible Solutions International during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Flexible Solutions International by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 11,006 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Flexible Solutions International by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 123,600 shares during the period. 54.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Flexible Solutions International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexible Solutions International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.