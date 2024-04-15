Grindr (GRND) vs. Its Rivals Financial Survey

Grindr (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) is one of 113 public companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Grindr to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Get Grindr alerts:

Volatility & Risk

Grindr has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grindr’s competitors have a beta of 1.40, indicating that their average share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Grindr and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Grindr $259.69 million -$55.77 million -32.00 Grindr Competitors $9.03 billion $1.95 billion 47.94

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Grindr’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Grindr. Grindr is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

7.2% of Grindr shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.3% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by institutional investors. 78.2% of Grindr shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.8% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Grindr and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grindr -21.48% 101.02% 1.18% Grindr Competitors -154.85% -42.09% -8.89%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Grindr and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grindr 0 0 2 0 3.00 Grindr Competitors 1032 4386 10050 288 2.61

Grindr presently has a consensus price target of $13.33, suggesting a potential upside of 30.21%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 12.91%. Given Grindr’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Grindr is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Grindr beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Grindr Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grindr Inc. operates social network and dating application for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) communities worldwide. Its platform enables LGBTQ people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. The company offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version. Grindr Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in West Hollywood, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Grindr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grindr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.