Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $109.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HLNE shares. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Hamilton Lane from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Hamilton Lane from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hamilton Lane from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hamilton Lane from $102.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Hamilton Lane from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday.

Hamilton Lane Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HLNE opened at $110.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01 and a beta of 1.18. Hamilton Lane has a 12 month low of $62.86 and a 12 month high of $121.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.39.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.17). Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 25.22% and a return on equity of 28.77%. The company had revenue of $125.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hamilton Lane will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hamilton Lane Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Oakville Number 2 Trust sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $5,940,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 480,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,841,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 26.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLNE. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 13.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,119,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,414,000 after buying an additional 498,381 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,395,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,177,000 after buying an additional 210,155 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 7.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,101,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,025,000 after buying an additional 209,371 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,413,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,382,000 after buying an additional 179,873 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 2.4% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,188,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,937,000 after buying an additional 27,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

