Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,120,000 shares, an increase of 11.3% from the March 15th total of 5,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 427,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.3 days.
Shares of HROW stock opened at $12.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.41. Harrow Health has a one year low of $7.60 and a one year high of $28.25. The firm has a market cap of $447.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.87 and a beta of 0.48.
Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $36.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.65 million. Harrow Health had a negative net margin of 18.75% and a negative return on equity of 29.48%. On average, analysts expect that Harrow Health will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harrow Health by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,794,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,597 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Harrow Health by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,808,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,256,000 after purchasing an additional 48,673 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Harrow Health by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 13,926 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Harrow Health by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Harrow Health by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 19,951 shares in the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HROW shares. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Harrow Health from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Harrow Health in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.
Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.
