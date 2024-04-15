Hartford Financial Management Inc. Has $5.38 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 1.2% of Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,269,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $149,213,000 after purchasing an additional 575,649 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 4,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 87,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 390,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,971,000 after purchasing an additional 21,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,770,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XOM. Barclays began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. TD Cowen raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.44.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $120.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.12. The company has a market cap of $476.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.96. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.40 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.