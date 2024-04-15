HBT Financial (HBT) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, April 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The business had revenue of $70.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.78 million. HBT Financial had a net margin of 24.84% and a return on equity of 16.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts expect HBT Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HBT opened at $18.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. HBT Financial has a twelve month low of $16.33 and a twelve month high of $21.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $588.50 million, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. This is a positive change from HBT Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 36.54%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of HBT Financial from $21.50 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

In other HBT Financial news, Director Roger A. Baker purchased 3,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.86 per share, for a total transaction of $68,499.52. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 559,804 shares in the company, valued at $10,557,903.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Roger A. Baker acquired 1,888 shares of HBT Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.68 per share, for a total transaction of $35,267.84. Following the purchase, the director now owns 555,980 shares in the company, valued at $10,385,706.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger A. Baker acquired 3,632 shares of HBT Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.86 per share, with a total value of $68,499.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 559,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,557,903.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 5,820 shares of company stock worth $109,417. 58.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 366.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 289.1% in the fourth quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 250.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 4,313.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 3,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 998.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 3,972 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities in Central and Northeastern Illinois, and Eastern Iowa. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

