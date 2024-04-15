Head-To-Head Comparison: ARQ (ARQ) vs. Its Rivals

ARQ (NASDAQ:ARQ – Get Free Report) is one of 19 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous chemical products” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare ARQ to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ARQ and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ARQ $99.18 million -$12.25 million -14.62 ARQ Competitors $1.05 billion $41.77 million 12.15

ARQ’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than ARQ. ARQ is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARQ -12.35% -8.35% -6.16% ARQ Competitors -14.40% -42.23% -22.96%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares ARQ and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

ARQ has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ARQ’s rivals have a beta of 1.22, meaning that their average share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.5% of ARQ shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.8% of shares of all “Miscellaneous chemical products” companies are held by institutional investors. 22.2% of ARQ shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of shares of all “Miscellaneous chemical products” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for ARQ and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ARQ 0 0 0 0 N/A ARQ Competitors 42 368 336 9 2.41

As a group, “Miscellaneous chemical products” companies have a potential upside of 20.32%. Given ARQ’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ARQ has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

About ARQ

Arq, Inc. produces activated carbon products in North America. The company's products include granular activated carbon, powdered and granular activated carbon, and colloidal carbon products; Arq Powder Wetcake, a fine and low-ash coal waste-derived particle; and additives for air emissions control. Its products are used in various applications, including water treatment, ground water remediation, soil sediments, air emissions, and asphalt additives. The company was formerly known as Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Arq, Inc. in February 2024. Arq, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

