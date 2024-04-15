Head to Head Comparison: Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC) versus Century Communities (NYSE:CCS)

Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) and Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Smith Douglas Homes and Century Communities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smith Douglas Homes N/A N/A N/A Century Communities 7.02% 11.57% 6.70%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Smith Douglas Homes and Century Communities’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smith Douglas Homes $764.63 million 0.33 N/A N/A N/A Century Communities $3.69 billion 0.72 $259.22 million $8.05 10.34

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Century Communities has higher revenue and earnings than Smith Douglas Homes.

99.5% of Century Communities shares are held by institutional investors. 11.9% of Century Communities shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Smith Douglas Homes and Century Communities, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smith Douglas Homes 0 5 1 0 2.17 Century Communities 1 0 1 0 2.00

Smith Douglas Homes presently has a consensus price target of $27.70, indicating a potential downside of 1.77%. Century Communities has a consensus price target of $96.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.29%. Given Century Communities’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Century Communities is more favorable than Smith Douglas Homes.

Summary

Century Communities beats Smith Douglas Homes on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Smith Douglas Homes

Smith Douglas Homes Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services. The company sells its products to entry-level and empty-nest homebuyers. Smith Douglas Homes Corp. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Woodstock, Georgia.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers. The company offers homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands. It sells homes through its sales representatives, retail studios, and internet, as well as through independent real estate brokers in 18 states in the United States. Century Communities, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

