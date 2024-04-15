Head-To-Head Comparison: Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) versus Eurocash (OTCMKTS:EUSHY)

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Free Report) and Eurocash (OTCMKTS:EUSHY – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Dividends

Village Super Market pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Eurocash pays an annual dividend of $0.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 16.5%. Village Super Market pays out 28.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Eurocash pays out 43.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares Village Super Market and Eurocash’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Village Super Market 2.39% 12.53% 5.37% Eurocash N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

39.0% of Village Super Market shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Eurocash shares are held by institutional investors. 64.3% of Village Super Market shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Village Super Market and Eurocash’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Village Super Market $2.20 billion 0.19 $49.72 million $3.53 7.90 Eurocash N/A N/A N/A $1.32 2.65

Village Super Market has higher revenue and earnings than Eurocash. Eurocash is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Village Super Market, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Village Super Market and Eurocash, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Village Super Market 0 0 0 0 N/A Eurocash 1 0 0 0 1.00

Summary

Village Super Market beats Eurocash on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Village Super Market

Village Super Market, Inc. operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. The company offers grocery, meat, produce, dairy, deli, seafood, prepared foods, and bakery and frozen foods. It also provides non-food products, including health and beauty care, general merchandise, liquor, and pharmacy products through retail and online stores. Village Super Market, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is based in Springfield, New Jersey.

About Eurocash

Eurocash S.A. engages in the wholesale distribution of food and other fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) in Poland. The company operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Projects segments. Its FMCG products include food products, soft drinks, alcoholic beverages, tobacco products, and household chemicals and cosmetics. The company markets its products to traditional retail stores, including small supermarkets, grocery stores, and specialized grocery stores; and kiosks, retail outlets, and convenience stores, restaurants, gas stations, hotel and café chains, and catering outlets. It operates a network of Cash & Carry warehouses; Delikatesy Centrum network supermarkets; Inmedio; and franchise and partner stores of Eurocash distribution. Eurocash S.A. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Komorniki, Poland.

