Head-To-Head Contrast: Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CORBF) versus Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI)

Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CORBF – Get Free Report) and Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Get Global Cord Blood alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Global Cord Blood and Marpai’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Cord Blood N/A N/A N/A Marpai -77.38% N/A -75.05%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Global Cord Blood and Marpai, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Cord Blood 0 0 0 0 N/A Marpai 0 0 1 0 3.00

Volatility & Risk

Marpai has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 169.06%. Given Marpai’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Marpai is more favorable than Global Cord Blood.

Global Cord Blood has a beta of -0.25, meaning that its share price is 125% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marpai has a beta of 5.41, meaning that its share price is 441% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Global Cord Blood and Marpai’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Cord Blood $196.12 million 0.77 $79.04 million N/A N/A Marpai $37.15 million 0.62 -$28.75 million ($4.41) -0.51

Global Cord Blood has higher revenue and earnings than Marpai.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.8% of Marpai shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Global Cord Blood shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 61.3% of Marpai shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Global Cord Blood

(Get Free Report)

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services. As of March 31, 2022, it operated three cord blood banks, including one in the Beijing municipality; one in the Guangdong province; and one in the Zhejiang province. The company was formerly known as China Cord Blood Corporation and changed its name to Global Cord Blood Corporation in March 2018. Global Cord Blood Corporation is based in Central, Hong Kong. Global Cord Blood Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Blue Ocean Structure Investment Company Ltd.

About Marpai

(Get Free Report)

Marpai, Inc., a technology-driven healthcare payer, focuses on providing services to the self-insured employer market in the United States and Israel. The company offers ancillary services, such as care management, case management, actuarial services, health savings account administration, bill review and cost containment services. It also develops artificial intelligence and healthcare technology. Marpai, Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Global Cord Blood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Cord Blood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.