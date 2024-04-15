Head to Head Review: CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) and BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB)

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) and BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.2% of CAVA Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.7% of BAB shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CAVA Group and BAB’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CAVA Group $728.70 million 9.97 $13.28 million N/A N/A BAB $3.51 million 1.65 $470,000.00 $0.07 11.42

Profitability

CAVA Group has higher revenue and earnings than BAB.

This table compares CAVA Group and BAB’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CAVA Group 1.82% 4.28% 1.50% BAB 14.78% 17.14% 12.39%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for CAVA Group and BAB, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CAVA Group 0 3 10 0 2.77 BAB 0 0 0 0 N/A

CAVA Group currently has a consensus price target of $59.82, indicating a potential downside of 6.17%. Given CAVA Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe CAVA Group is more favorable than BAB.

Summary

CAVA Group beats BAB on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CAVA Group

CAVA Group, Inc. owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

About BAB

BAB, Inc. franchises and licenses bagel and muffin retail units under the Big Apple Bagels (BAB), My Favorite Muffin (MFM), and SweetDuet (SD) trade names in the United States. It's BAB franchised brand includes daily baked bagels, flavored cream cheeses, premium coffees, gourmet bagel sandwiches, and other related products; and MFM brand comprises various freshly baked muffins and coffees, as well as units operating as My Favorite Muffin Your All Day Bakery Café features specialty bagel sandwiches and related products. The company's SD brand includes frozen yogurt products. BAB, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Deerfield, Illinois.

