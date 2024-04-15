Head-To-Head Review: ProSomnus (OSA) and The Competition

ProSomnus (NASDAQ:OSA – Get Free Report) is one of 219 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare ProSomnus to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.
Profitability
This table compares ProSomnus and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|ProSomnus
|-87.14%
|N/A
|-106.30%
|ProSomnus Competitors
|-773.47%
|-147.12%
|-28.96%
Risk and Volatility
ProSomnus has a beta of 0.21, suggesting that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ProSomnus’ rivals have a beta of 1.15, suggesting that their average stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Analyst Ratings
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|ProSomnus
|0
|1
|3
|0
|2.75
|ProSomnus Competitors
|1576
|4242
|8220
|210
|2.50
ProSomnus presently has a consensus price target of $2.33, indicating a potential upside of 340.17%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 27.22%. Given ProSomnus’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe ProSomnus is more favorable than its rivals.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
70.0% of ProSomnus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.9% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.7% of ProSomnus shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.2% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares ProSomnus and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|ProSomnus
|$27.65 million
|-$24.09 million
|-0.34
|ProSomnus Competitors
|$1.10 billion
|$4.84 million
|-9.29
ProSomnus’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than ProSomnus. ProSomnus is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Summary
ProSomnus beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.
About ProSomnus
ProSomnus, Inc. operates as a medical technology company that develops, manufactures, and markets precision intraoral medical devices for treating and managing patients with obstructive sleep apnea. The company sells its products to sleep dentists, sleep physicians, primary care providers, otolarygologists, and other integrated healthcare service providers through a direct sales force. ProSomnus, Inc. is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.
