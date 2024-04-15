Head-To-Head Review: Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) versus Lemonade (NYSE:LMND)

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Free Report) and Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) are both small-cap financial services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.8% of Tiptree shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.3% of Lemonade shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.8% of Tiptree shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of Lemonade shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Tiptree has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lemonade has a beta of 1.89, meaning that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tiptree 0.85% 11.10% 1.30% Lemonade -55.12% -31.29% -14.50%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tiptree and Lemonade’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Tiptree and Lemonade’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tiptree $1.65 billion 0.35 $13.95 million $0.32 49.53 Lemonade $429.80 million 2.74 -$236.90 million ($3.41) -4.92

Tiptree has higher revenue and earnings than Lemonade. Lemonade is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tiptree, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Tiptree and Lemonade, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tiptree 0 0 0 0 N/A Lemonade 2 4 0 0 1.67

Lemonade has a consensus price target of $14.25, indicating a potential downside of 15.08%. Given Lemonade’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lemonade is more favorable than Tiptree.

Summary

Tiptree beats Lemonade on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tiptree

Tiptree Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance products and related services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Mortgage. The company offers niche; commercial lines insurance products, including professional liability, general liability, contractual liability protection, property and other short-tail, and alternative risks insurance products; and personal lines insurance products, such as credit protection surrounding loan payments. It also provides auto and consumer warranty programs, including mobile devices, consumer electronics, appliances, furniture; and vehicle service contracts, GAP, and ancillary products; as well as premium or warranty contract financing services, lead generation support, and business process outsourcing services. In addition, the company offers mortgage loans for institutional investors; asset management services; and maritime shipping and asset management services, as well as invests in shares. It markets its products through a network of independent insurance agents, consumer finance companies, online retailers, auto dealers, and regional big box retailers. The company was formerly known as Tiptree Financial Inc. and changed its name to Tiptree Inc. in December 2016. Tiptree Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

About Lemonade

Lemonade, Inc. provides various insurance products through various channels in the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, car, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies. In addition, it operates as an agent for other insurance companies. The company was formerly known as Lemonade Group, Inc. and changed its name to Lemonade, Inc. Lemonade, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

