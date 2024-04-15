Head to Head Survey: BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) and Welltower (NYSE:WELL)

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT – Get Free Report) and Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares BRT Apartments and Welltower’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BRT Apartments 4.14% 1.62% 0.54% Welltower 5.12% 1.47% 0.83%

Risk and Volatility

BRT Apartments has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Welltower has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BRT Apartments 0 0 2 0 3.00 Welltower 0 4 9 1 2.79

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for BRT Apartments and Welltower, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

BRT Apartments presently has a consensus price target of $21.75, suggesting a potential upside of 23.30%. Welltower has a consensus price target of $95.57, suggesting a potential upside of 6.44%. Given BRT Apartments’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe BRT Apartments is more favorable than Welltower.

Dividends

BRT Apartments pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Welltower pays an annual dividend of $2.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. BRT Apartments pays out 555.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Welltower pays out 381.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.1% of BRT Apartments shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.8% of Welltower shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.3% of BRT Apartments shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Welltower shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BRT Apartments and Welltower’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BRT Apartments $93.62 million 3.50 $3.87 million $0.18 98.01 Welltower $6.64 billion 7.99 $340.09 million $0.64 140.30

Welltower has higher revenue and earnings than BRT Apartments. BRT Apartments is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Welltower, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Welltower beats BRT Apartments on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BRT Apartments

(Get Free Report)

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and, to a lesser extent, holds interests in joint ventures that own multi-family properties. As of December 31, 2023, BRT owns or has interests in 28 multi-family properties with 7,707 units in 11 states.

About Welltower

(Get Free Report)

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience. Welltower owns interests in properties concentrated in major, high-growth markets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, consisting of seniors housing and post-acute communities and outpatient medical properties.

