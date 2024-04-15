HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) Short Interest Up 11.3% in March

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,940,000 shares, an increase of 11.3% from the March 15th total of 3,540,000 shares. Approximately 19.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 359,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.0 days.

Get HighPeak Energy alerts:

HighPeak Energy Stock Performance

Shares of HPK opened at $15.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.12. HighPeak Energy has a one year low of $10.44 and a one year high of $24.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.55 and a 200 day moving average of $15.39.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 19.42%. The business had revenue of $301.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HighPeak Energy will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

HighPeak Energy Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from HighPeak Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.13%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in HighPeak Energy during the third quarter valued at about $553,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in HighPeak Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,318,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 59.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 86,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 32,441 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $814,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $10,396,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of HighPeak Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HPK

About HighPeak Energy

(Get Free Report)

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HighPeak Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HighPeak Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.