Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Expected to Earn Q2 2025 Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hologic in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Research analyst R. Anand now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.10. The consensus estimate for Hologic’s current full-year earnings is $4.02 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hologic’s FY2025 earnings at $4.28 EPS.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Hologic had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on HOLX. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Hologic from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Hologic from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hologic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Hologic Price Performance

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $77.33 on Monday. Hologic has a 52 week low of $64.02 and a 52 week high of $87.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.65, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hologic news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 16,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $1,241,295.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,670,130.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hologic news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 16,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $1,241,295.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,670,130.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,120,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,793,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,846 shares of company stock worth $2,473,443 in the last three months. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

