Home Bancorp (HBCP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 16th. Analysts expect Home Bancorp to post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $32.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.10 million. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 11.46%. On average, analysts expect Home Bancorp to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Home Bancorp Stock Down 1.9 %

HBCP stock opened at $34.70 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.21. The company has a market capitalization of $282.77 million, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Home Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.75 and a 12 month high of $44.00.

Home Bancorp Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.04%.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut shares of Home Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBCP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Home Bancorp by 154.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Home Bancorp by 224.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Home Bancorp by 108,050.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Home Bancorp by 468.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in Home Bancorp by 99.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the period. 49.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

