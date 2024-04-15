HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HMST. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of HomeStreet from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of HomeStreet from $11.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.17.

HomeStreet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HMST opened at $12.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10. HomeStreet has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $18.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.51. The company has a market cap of $242.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 1.32.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.15). HomeStreet had a negative net margin of 6.23% and a positive return on equity of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $45.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.73 million. Research analysts predict that HomeStreet will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HomeStreet news, Director Joanne R. Harrell acquired 1,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.87 per share, with a total value of $25,055.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,667.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 1,460.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 184,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 172,221 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in HomeStreet by 47.6% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 435,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 140,357 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new stake in HomeStreet in the third quarter worth about $1,435,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in HomeStreet by 167.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in HomeStreet by 49.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 33,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 11,213 shares during the period. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management services.

