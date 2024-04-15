HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Bought by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 233.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,539 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in HubSpot by 728.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 792,135 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $390,126,000 after purchasing an additional 696,469 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the 1st quarter worth $283,913,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth $141,314,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in HubSpot by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $535,934,000 after purchasing an additional 284,039 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in HubSpot by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,247,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $614,317,000 after purchasing an additional 257,632 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $663.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $623.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $548.69. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $399.48 and a 52 week high of $693.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -186.86 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.22. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a negative return on equity of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $581.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.48 million. Analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

HUBS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $525.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $475.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $520.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $642.36.

In related news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total transaction of $591,090.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,225 shares in the company, valued at $4,407,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.84, for a total transaction of $4,724,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 536,811 shares in the company, valued at $298,381,026.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total transaction of $591,090.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,407,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,362 shares of company stock worth $13,329,601 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

