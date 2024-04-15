Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,710,000 shares, a decrease of 10.9% from the March 15th total of 8,650,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HBM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Bank of America raised Hudbay Minerals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HBM

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hudbay Minerals Trading Down 2.2 %

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HBM. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the first quarter worth $85,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,471 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Hudbay Minerals by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,332,155 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $12,873,000 after acquiring an additional 184,507 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 261,894 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,840 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBM opened at $7.62 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 38.10, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.95. Hudbay Minerals has a 1 year low of $3.94 and a 1 year high of $8.11.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $602.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hudbay Minerals Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.0074 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is 5.00%.

About Hudbay Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.