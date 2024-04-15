IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.80.

Get IDACORP alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on IDA. Mizuho dropped their price objective on IDACORP from $99.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Guggenheim cut shares of IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of IDACORP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of IDACORP from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IDACORP

IDACORP Stock Down 1.6 %

IDA stock opened at $90.22 on Monday. IDACORP has a twelve month low of $86.43 and a twelve month high of $112.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.10.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The energy company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. IDACORP had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $411.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that IDACORP will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDACORP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.59%.

Institutional Trading of IDACORP

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IDACORP in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in IDACORP in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of IDACORP in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of IDACORP by 34.4% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 426 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in IDACORP by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDACORP Company Profile

(Get Free Report

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.