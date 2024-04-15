Independent Bank Group (IBTX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Get Independent Bank Group alerts:

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $116.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.83 million. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 4.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Independent Bank Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Independent Bank Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTX opened at $40.55 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.56. Independent Bank Group has a 1-year low of $28.81 and a 1-year high of $53.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.99 and a beta of 1.33.

Independent Bank Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is 146.15%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Independent Bank Group by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Independent Bank Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,819 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Independent Bank Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,379 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Independent Bank Group by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Independent Bank Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Independent Bank Group from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Independent Bank Group from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Independent Bank Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.20.

Get Our Latest Research Report on IBTX

About Independent Bank Group

(Get Free Report)

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.