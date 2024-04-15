Ingalls & Snyder LLC Acquires 7,000 Shares of Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in shares of Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI – Free Report) by 70.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned about 0.09% of Birks Group worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Birks Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. 0.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Birks Group in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

BGI stock opened at $2.90 on Monday. Birks Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $10.02.

Birks Group Profile

Birks Group Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, precious gemstones, gold jewelry, and pearls.

