Ingalls & Snyder LLC Decreases Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC cut its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Corteva alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Corteva in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,258,000. 17 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,649,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its stake in Corteva by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 532,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,520,000 after purchasing an additional 51,500 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Corteva by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 777,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,794,000 after purchasing an additional 68,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Corteva by 206.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 21,457 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CTVA shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Loop Capital raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.05.

Corteva Stock Performance

NYSE:CTVA opened at $53.76 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.18. The company has a market cap of $37.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $63.37.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 7.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.75%.

Corteva Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.