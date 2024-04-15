Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $269,000 Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC decreased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 222.0% during the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter worth $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power stock opened at $82.10 on Monday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.38 and a 12-month high of $94.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.77. The stock has a market cap of $43.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.51.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AEP shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.50 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $83.00 target price (down previously from $84.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.08.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

