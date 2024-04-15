Ingalls & Snyder LLC Makes New $180,000 Investment in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OR. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 469,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,704,000 after purchasing an additional 173,909 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 34,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OR opened at $16.12 on Monday. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 1-year low of $11.24 and a 1-year high of $17.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.10.

Osisko Gold Royalties Increases Dividend

Osisko Gold Royalties ( NYSE:OR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $47.87 million during the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a positive return on equity of 6.78% and a negative net margin of 19.34%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.0444 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is -94.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Osisko Gold Royalties in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

