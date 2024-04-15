Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 500 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lessened its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 101,201.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,617,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,057,818,000 after acquiring an additional 12,604,649 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,863,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $557,695,000 after acquiring an additional 128,215 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,548,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $589,477,000 after acquiring an additional 124,871 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,296,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $404,856,000 after acquiring an additional 134,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.5% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,628,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $385,457,000 after acquiring an additional 163,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 2,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $147,913.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,235.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $47,774.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,388.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 2,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $147,913.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,235.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,250 shares of company stock valued at $352,014 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on ES shares. Guggenheim raised Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho raised Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on Eversource Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group upgraded Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.08.

Eversource Energy Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:ES opened at $58.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.15 and a 200 day moving average of $57.77. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $52.03 and a 52-week high of $79.93.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.92% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is -226.98%.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

