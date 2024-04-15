Ingalls & Snyder LLC Takes $210,000 Position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TKR. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Timken by 4,756.1% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 854,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,844,000 after acquiring an additional 837,073 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Timken during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,603,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Timken by 54.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,588,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,421,000 after buying an additional 562,930 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Timken by 520.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 648,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,826,000 after buying an additional 543,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Timken by 165.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 774,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,725,000 after buying an additional 482,926 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Timken from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. DA Davidson began coverage on Timken in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Timken from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Timken in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.90.

TKR opened at $84.80 on Monday. The Timken Company has a 12 month low of $65.71 and a 12 month high of $95.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.63.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.15. Timken had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Timken’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

