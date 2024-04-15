Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Get Invitae alerts:

Invitae Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVTA opened at $0.02 on Monday. Invitae has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average is $0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invitae

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invitae during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Longitude Cayman Ltd. raised its position in Invitae by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Longitude Cayman Ltd. now owns 776,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 176,000 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Invitae by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 32,942,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,937,000 after buying an additional 679,672 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Invitae by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,652,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 64,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invitae by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 224,642 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 43,642 shares during the last quarter. 61.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, that provides genetic information to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, precision oncology, women's health, rare diseases, and pharmacogenomics; digital health solutions; and health data services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.