iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 92.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

IQ opened at $4.12 on Monday. iQIYI has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $7.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.88 and a 200-day moving average of $4.31.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. iQIYI had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that iQIYI will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

About iQIYI

(Get Free Report

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

