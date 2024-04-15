Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (KSPI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, April 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.53 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Trading Down 3.6 %

KSPI stock opened at $111.91 on Monday. Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz has a 1-year low of $85.02 and a 1-year high of $136.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.54.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $1.9022 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on KSPI. Susquehanna began coverage on Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $154.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in a report on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock.

About Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments, marketplace, and fintech solutions for consumers and merchants in the Republic of Kazakhstan. It operates through three segments: Payments Platform, Marketplace Platform, and Fintech Platform. The Payments Platform segment facilities transactions between customers and merchants.

