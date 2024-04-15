KB Home (KBH) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

Get KB Home alerts:

4/10/2024 – KB Home was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/2/2024 – KB Home was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/28/2024 – KB Home had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $67.00 to $77.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/27/2024 – KB Home had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $68.50 to $70.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/22/2024 – KB Home had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $75.00 to $77.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/22/2024 – KB Home had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $61.00 to $70.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/22/2024 – KB Home was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/21/2024 – KB Home had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $63.00 to $69.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/21/2024 – KB Home had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $82.00 to $78.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/21/2024 – KB Home had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $60.00 to $64.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/21/2024 – KB Home had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $70.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/21/2024 – KB Home had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $82.00 to $87.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

KB Home Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE KBH opened at $64.10 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.73. KB Home has a twelve month low of $38.65 and a twelve month high of $72.00.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The construction company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 9.29%. KB Home’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that KB Home will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

KB Home Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.88%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 59,157 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.34, for a total value of $3,569,533.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,491,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,984,921.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 45,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $2,749,631.37. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 109,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,650,551.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 59,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.34, for a total value of $3,569,533.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,491,298 shares in the company, valued at $89,984,921.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 412,021 shares of company stock worth $24,954,977. 4.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of KB Home

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in KB Home during the 1st quarter valued at about $422,000. FCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in KB Home by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 21,882 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 11,099 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in KB Home by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 8,457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in KB Home by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 149,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,582,000 after purchasing an additional 11,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in KB Home by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,852 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.