Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,157 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $5,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,944,816,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 572.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,182,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,794,000 after purchasing an additional 75,913,107 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 576.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 71,686,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,472,000 after purchasing an additional 61,084,123 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 227.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 61,091,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,711,000 after purchasing an additional 42,449,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 4,057.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,162,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,745,000 after purchasing an additional 30,413,040 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kenvue Stock Performance

Kenvue stock opened at $19.13 on Monday. Kenvue Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $27.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Thursday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.85.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

