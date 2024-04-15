Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of Key Tronic stock opened at $4.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.75 million, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.43. Key Tronic has a 52 week low of $3.72 and a 52 week high of $7.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.34.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $145.42 million for the quarter. Key Tronic had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 3.41%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Key Tronic by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 443,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Key Tronic by 154.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 23,626 shares during the period. Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Key Tronic by 0.6% during the second quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 663,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Key Tronic by 42.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 7,235 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Key Tronic by 564.6% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 103,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 88,210 shares during the period. 40.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

