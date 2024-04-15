Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of Key Tronic stock opened at $4.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.75 million, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.43. Key Tronic has a 52 week low of $3.72 and a 52 week high of $7.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.34.
Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $145.42 million for the quarter. Key Tronic had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 3.41%.
Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.
