Kinder Morgan (KMI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Kinder Morgan has set its FY24 guidance at $1.22 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Kinder Morgan to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $18.13 on Monday. Kinder Morgan has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $18.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 105.61%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KMI. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.20.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 20.5% during the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,043 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth $93,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Mango Five Family Inc. acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

