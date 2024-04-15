Koppers Holdings Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.42 Per Share (NYSE:KOP)

Get Koppers alerts:

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Free Report) – Analysts at Barrington Research boosted their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Koppers in a research note issued on Thursday, April 11th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $1.42 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.30. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Koppers’ current full-year earnings is $4.59 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Koppers’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.13 EPS.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.05). Koppers had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $513.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.67 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KOP. StockNews.com cut Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Singular Research upgraded Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.50.

Shares of NYSE:KOP opened at $55.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.34. Koppers has a 1-year low of $28.45 and a 1-year high of $58.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Koppers by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 15,379 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Koppers by 1.8% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Koppers by 7.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Koppers by 5.7% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Koppers by 50.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO M Leroy Ball sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $267,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 323,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,288,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Koppers news, CEO M Leroy Ball sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $267,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,080 shares in the company, valued at $17,288,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO James A. Sullivan sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $37,807.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 111,192 shares in the company, valued at $6,005,479.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,591 shares of company stock valued at $1,700,094. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a positive change from Koppers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Koppers’s payout ratio is presently 6.75%.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC) segments.

