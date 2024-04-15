Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,488 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 145.8% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 98,562 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $15,285,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,172 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $9,021,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 168.6% in the fourth quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,554 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $619,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $6,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,322,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,153,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,031,153.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $6,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,322,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,675 shares of company stock valued at $11,311,096 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $206.34 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $184.85 and a 200 day moving average of $166.06. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.41 and a 12 month high of $211.96. The firm has a market cap of $36.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 37.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a $3.08 dividend. This represents a $12.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $177.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Diamondback Energy from $250.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Raymond James cut their target price on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.05.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

