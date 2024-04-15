Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 29.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,316 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 483.7% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Check Point Software Technologies Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of CHKP stock opened at $161.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $162.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.52. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $117.18 and a twelve month high of $168.82. The company has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.61.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have commented on CHKP shares. TD Cowen raised their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $132.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. William Blair raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.70.
Check Point Software Technologies Profile
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.
