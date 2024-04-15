Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 122.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ACLS opened at $104.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.32. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.25 and a 12 month high of $201.00.

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $310.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.92 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on ACLS shares. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. B. Riley Financial decreased their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axcelis Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.00.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $111.04 per share, for a total transaction of $55,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,181,713.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

