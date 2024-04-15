Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys 724 Shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Invesco Semiconductors ETF worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 177.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 515,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,071,000 after purchasing an additional 329,928 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 211.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 458,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,642,000 after buying an additional 311,320 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 217.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 282,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,086,000 after buying an additional 193,491 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 200.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 213,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,150,000 after buying an additional 142,684 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 195.1% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 187,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,558,000 after acquiring an additional 124,094 shares during the last quarter.

PSI opened at $55.21 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $787.85 million, a PE ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.77. Invesco Semiconductors ETF has a 52 week low of $35.67 and a 52 week high of $58.59.

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

