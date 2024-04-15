Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Free Report) by 93.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,651 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UITB. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 685.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $227,000.

Shares of UITB opened at $45.46 on Monday. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.14 and a 1-year high of $47.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.68.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.1561 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

