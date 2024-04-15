Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $398,000 Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 72.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,246 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 11,380 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter worth $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Trading Down 1.5 %

TJX Companies stock opened at $94.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.86. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.65 and a 52 week high of $102.84.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.20 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.18% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.46%.

TJX Companies announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel and home fashions retailer to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TJX. UBS Group increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Redburn Atlantic lowered TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,053,982.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $266,248.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,968,480.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $1,979,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,801 shares in the company, valued at $51,053,982.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

